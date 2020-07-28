Posted by admin

3 new Nelson County cases push district COVID-19 total to 892 confirmed cases

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, July 27, 2020 — Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

Three Nelson County individuals remain hospitalized due to the virus. Forty-one are isolated at home, and 124 of the county’s 170 cases have recovered.

Local sources report that three of the latest COVID-19 cases reported involve:

a 25 year old Bardstown woman

a 59-year-old Bardstown man

a 62-year-old Bardstown woman.

MARION COUNTY. Three new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Marion County. One Marion County resident remains hospitalized. Ten people are on home isolation and 73 have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Three new cases were reported Monday in Washington County. Two county residents are hospitalized due to the virus. Ten people are isolated at home. Thirty-three of the county’s 45 cases have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. Four new cases were reported Monday in LaRue County. Two county residents are are hospitalized. Seventeen people are isolated at home, and 34 of the county’s 54 cases have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County had 38 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday. Six people are hospitalized, while 120 people are isolated at home. Three hundred and 34 of the 467 total cases have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. Three new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Meade County. Twenty-eight people are isolated at home, and 42 of the county’s 72 cases have recovered.

