City issues boil water advisory issued for parts of Henrytown neighborhood

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 — The City of Bardstown’s water department has issued a Boil Water Advisory for parts of Moore Avene, East O’Bryan and East Daugherty Avenues effective Tuesday, July 28th.

The areas included in the advisory include 603 – 625 Moore Ave; 204 E O’Bryan Ave. and 111 & 201 E Daughtery Ave.

Customers may experience low or intermittent water pressure, and, therefore, drinking water should be boiled as a precautionary measure. This advisory will be in effect for approximately 2-3 days. The City will notify customers when the advisory is lifted.

WHY BOIL WATER ADVISORIES? Boil water advisories are issued when a water source is shut off, or when a water source pressure level drops below 20 psi. With this loss of pressure, there is a great possibility for water to become contaminated with harmful bacteria.

WHAT DETERMINES THE LENGTH OF AN ADVISORY? The results of the water sample tests. When water service is restored, a Lab Analyst comes to the site to take water samples from several points in the affected service area. The samples are allowed to incubate up to 24 hours; no less than 18 hours. If the water is contaminated, bacteria will have grown.

WHAT DANGER DOES CONTAMINATED WATER? If you consume water that is proven to be contaminated and you are in good health, you should not become ill. However, young children, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems may become ill. Specific medical tests will help identify that drinking water is or is not the cause of the symptoms and the type of treatment that will be appropriate.

Boil Water Guidelines:

• Private residences should use bottled or properly treated water in preparing meals, drinks and washing produce and dishes.

• If bottled or properly treated water is not available, water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute and allowed to cool before use in food preparation or drinks.

• Use ready-to-use baby formula, if possible. Prepare powdered or concentrated baby formula with bottled or properly treated water.

• Dispose of all ice in ice makers that was made during the boil water advisory.

• Hand washing in the home may be accomplished using hot water from the tap and soap. It is recommended that this be followed up with the use of hand sanitizer.

• Use bottled or properly treated water when brushing your teeth.

• Normal bathing may take place during a boil water advisory, however be careful not to swallow any water. Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

• Many pets should be unaffected by a boil water advisory, but there is always exceptions. As a precautionary measure include your pet in the boil water advisory.

