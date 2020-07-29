Posted by admin

City council resolution honors retiring Bardstown City Police K-9 Ace

Bardstown City Police K-9 Ace will enter semi-retirement soon living with his handler, Officer Jeremy Cauley and his family.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 — The Bardstown City Council approved a resolution at their meeting Tuesday night honoring the Bardstown Police Department K-9 Ace, who at age 9, and after seven years of active duty, will soon enter semi-retirement.

JEREMY CAULEY

According to Assistant Chief Kevin Thompson, Ace will retire but remain with his handler, Bardstown Office Jeremy Cauley. Ace will be subject to recall by the city police department, Thompson explained.

K-9 officers generally retire by age 8, Thompson said. As part of his retirement, Cauley will sign a waiver stating that he will accept responsiblity for Ace’s care and actions in his retirement.

MOBILE FOOD VENDORS. The council considered applications for two mobile food vendors who will be setting up for sales soon in Bardstown.

The council approved applications from Chick-Fil-A Catering and Delivery and On-The-Go Foods for mobile food vending.

MAYOR’S UPDATE. Mayor Dick Heaton restated Gov. Andy Beshear’s latest restrictions in response to the soaring number of COVID-19 cases across Kentucky. The governor’s latest executive order closes bars for two weeks and reduces restaurant indoor dining to 25 percent of capacity for the next two weeks.

Heaton noted that the city’s park pavillions are closed following the governor’s order reducing group sizes to 10 or less. He said he hoped that the increasing virus numbers can be brought under control by late August.

In other business, the council:

approved a request for waiver of sidewalk for a duplex on South First Street that is being divided into two separate properties. There are no sidewalks currently on either side of South First Street, City Engineer Jessica Filiatreau noted.



approved a change order to add hand railings that were determined to be necessary at the new fire department following its inspection by the county building inspector.



approved first reading of changes to the city’s classification and compensation plan. The changes add the new police department position, and the two cable TV construction technician positions. All three positions were approved in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.

-30-