COVID-19 update: One new cases reported Tuesday in Nelson Co. by health dept.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 — Only one additional COVID-19 case was reported Tuesday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The last time the number of new cases was this low was Wednesday, July 15th.

According to local sources, the new COVID-19 case involves a 28-year-old Bardstown woman. The new case brings the county’s total to 171 cases.

Only one of Nelson County case is hospitalized; 32 people are isolated at home, and 136 people have recovered.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County reported a single new COVID-19 case Tuesday by the district health department. Eleven people are isolated at home, and 74 of the county’s 85 cases have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Two new cases were reported Tuesday in Washington County by the district health department. Twelve people are isolated at home and 35 of the county’s 47 cases have recovered. No Washington County cases are hospitalized.

LARUE COUNTY. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in LaRue County, bringing that county’s total cases to 56. Fourteen people are isolated at home, and 41 people have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Six new cases were reported Tuesday in Hardin County by the district health department, bringing the county’s total to 473 cases. Six people in Hardin County are hospitalized, and 109 people are isolated at home. Three hundred and fifty people have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Meade County, leaving that county’s case total at 71 cases. Twenty people remain isolated at home, and 49 have recovered.

-30-