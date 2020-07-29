Posted by admin

Obituary: Omer Edward Finn, 95, Hodgenville

Omer Edward Finn, 95, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab in Elizabethtown. He was born Feb. 20, 1925, in Greensburg to the late Jim and Mrs Finn. He was a member of South Fork Baptist Church. He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy Veteran. He was a loving Dad, Pop, and Papaw. He loved his family and he loved his flowers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Irene Edmonds Finn; his second wife, Mildred Finn; and one grandson, Michael Edward Milby.

He is survived by two daughters, Brenda L. (Arthur) Milby of Louisville, and Sue (Tommy) Wright of Oakridge, Tenn.; three sons, David E. (Debbie) Finn of Hardinsburg, Bruce W. (Mina) Finn of Killeen, Texas, and Douglas N. (Lisa) Finn of Corydon, Ind. 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Jonathon Carl officiating. Burial is in the South Fork Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, and 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the funeral home.

A mask or face covering is required.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-