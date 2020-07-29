Posted by admin

Bardstown man faces attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting teen

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, July 28, 2020 — A Bardstown man is facing attempted murder charges for a shooting he was allegedly involved in that happened Tuesday at the Bloomfield Road Speedy Mart.

TYRAN TREVON MADDOX

Bardstown Police responded just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night to the Speedy Mart for a report of shots fired. Soon afterwards, officers were informed that a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound in her left chest area had entered the Flaget Memorial Hospital emergency room.

In their investigation, police determined that Tyran Trevon Maddox, 18, of Bardstown was a suspect in the shooting. Maddox was located at 12:53 a.m. early Wednesday morning by police on KY 245 and taken into custody.

Maddox was arrested and charged with attempted murder and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is being held in the Nelson County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

