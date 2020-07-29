Posted by admin

Obituary: Kristy Ann Greenleaf, 48, Hodgenville

Kristy Ann Greenleaf, 48, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was a member of Larue Baptist Church.

She is survived by her parents, James and Mary Kennedy; her husband, Chris Greenleaf; one son, Jay Pace (Chelsi); one sister, Stacy Kennedy; one brother, Darren Kennedy; and two grandchildren, Lyanna Pace and Carter Pace.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

