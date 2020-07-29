Posted by admin

Obituary: Helen Louise Muncy, 84, Bardstown

Helen Louise Muncy, 84, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 20, 1936, in Nelson County to the late John Herbert and Alta Lee Vittitow Young. She was a retired employee of Barton 1792 Distillery, a former EMT, and was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Bill Francis Muncy; one sister, Lois Rogers; two brothers, Raymond Young and Kenny Young; and a great-grandson, William H. Ellis IV.

She is survived by one daughter, Pam Hall of Bardstown; two sons, Tony (Diane) Muncy of Georgetown and Randy Muncy of Bardstown; three sisters, Sue (Irvin) Rogers, Sherry (Danny) Taylor, and Linda (Bernie) Spalding, all of Bardstown; one brother, Henry Young of Springfield; two grandchildren, John Matthew Hall and Amber Martin; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Haynes officiating. Burial is in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

