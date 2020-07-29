Posted by admin

Obituary: Treba Marie Hunter Longcrier, 60, Elizabethtown

Treba Marie Hunter Longcrier, 60, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home in Elizabethtown surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Jan. 5, 1960, in Bakersville, Calif., to Carl Eugene and Emma Jane Shatt Hunter. She was a Christian by faith. She was a paramedic in Chetah, Okla. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

She is survived by her husband, Guy Longcrier of Elizabethtown; three daughters, Janie (Jeff) McAdoo of Oklahoma, and Jessica Longcrier and Sara (Derek) Cox, both of Elizabethtown;

one sister, Toni (Tim) Jarret of Oklahoma; one brother, Christopher (Nora) Mitchel of California; six grandchildren;, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Troy Benningfield officiating. Burial is in the Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel from 3 to 8 p.m. and after 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.

A mask or face covering is required.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-