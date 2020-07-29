Posted by admin

Obituary: Bonnie Sue Parker Lewis, 72, formerly of Vine Grove

Bonnie Sue Parker Lewis, 72, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Vine Grove, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace “Chuck” Lewis; and her parents, Paul and Marie Crawford Parker.

Survivors include one daughter, Tina Smith (Jeffery); one son, Anthony Lewis; one brother, Samuel Parker; one sister, Martha Irwin; five grandchildren, Tiffani Lewis, Justin Smith, Shaun Lewis, Courtney Smith-Wolz and Jeffery Smith, Jr.; four great-grandchildren, Jasmine Lewis, Ryan Wolz, Jr., Chase Wolz and Carson Wolz; and her dog, Twinkie.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery – Central.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hardin County Animal Shelter.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

