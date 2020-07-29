Posted by admin

3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nelson Co., 4 in Marion, 3 in Washington County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 — All six counties in the Lincoln Trail District reported a total of 34 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday by the Lincoln Trail Health Department, pushing the district total to 937 cases.

In Nelson County, 3 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the district health department on Wednesday. One county resident remains hospitalized for the virus; 34 people are quarantined at home, and 137 of the county’s 174 cases have recovered.

MARION COUNTY. Four new COVID-19 cases in Marion County were reported Wednesday by the district health department. Fourteen people remain isolated at home, and 75 of the county’s total 89 cases have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Three new cases were reported in Washington County on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 50. Thirteen people remain isolated at home, while 37 have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. Two new cases were reported Wednesday in LaRue County. Fifteen people are isolated at home, and 42 of the county’s 58 COVID-19 cases have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Hardin County. Seven people in Hardin County are hospitalized due to the virus. One hundred and eight people are quarantined at home, and 367 of the county’s total 489 cases have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. Six new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Meade County, bringing the county’s total to 77 cases. Twenty-four people are isolated at home, and 51 of the 77 cases have recovered.

