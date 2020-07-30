Posted by admin

Obituary: Rose Marie ‘Rosie’ Lee, 96, Raywick

Rose Marie “Rosie” Lee, 96, of Raywick, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary. She was born Oct. 10, 1923, in Raywick. She formerly worked as a bookkeeper for Telecom, Daugherty Implement and later for Lawson Tractor and Implement in Lebanon. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent “Albert” Lee (2006); one son, David Alan Lee; one grandson, John G. Lee Jr.; one infant great-grandson, Stephen Chase Gordon; one stepgreat-grandson, Michael Robey; her father and mother, Joseph Alvan Cecil and Marietta Howard Cecil; one sister, Mary Alvanita Mann; and one brother, Edwin Cecil.

Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Nally (Dickie) of Loretto and Carol Gordon (Elbert “Bud”) of Raywick; one son, Jack Lee (Peggy) of Saint Mary; 12 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Raywick with the Rev. David W. Naylor officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Memorials donations may go to Working the Puzzle for Autism, c/o Farmers National Bank/Melissa Knight, PO Box 631, Lebanon, KY 40033 or Mass of the Air, 508 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY 40207.

Pallbearers are Barry Gordon, Joe Pat Gordon, Dustin Gordon, Jeremy Lee, Dylan Abell and Scott Nalley; Honorary Pallbearers are Christy Lee, Katrina Cecil, Monica Hill, Carrie Spalding, Lisa Nally-Martin, Kelly Ludwig, Lee Gordon, Shannon Arndt, Leigh Ann Haydon and Lindsey Nally.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks are required and hand washing and social distancing are encouraged. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page for those who cannot attend.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

