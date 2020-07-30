Posted by admin

Obituary: Patricia Hill, SCN, 88

Patricia Hill, SCN, 88, (formerly Sr. Patricia Marie), died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Nazareth. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 68 years.

Sister Pat served in educational ministries, teaching primary grades at schools in Kentucky and Ohio from 1952-1968. She was also principal at St. Mary Grade School in St. Clairsville, Ohio. In 1972, Sister Pat began an internship at Montessori School in Columbus, Ohio and earned a Master’s Degree in Montessori Education at Xavier University in Cincinnati. She was inspired by this innovative approach to education and founded the King Center Montessori School in Nazareth in 1973. It was later renamed Nazareth Montessori Children’s Center and is now called the St. Joseph Montessori Children’s Center. Sister Pat taught at the Montessori School for 46 years, until her retirement in 2019. She enjoyed the arts and served as a volunteer with the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Louisville for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Elizabeth Hill; three sisters, Elizabeth Raque, Vera Heckmann, Mary Jane Hill; and three brothers, Sylvester Hill, Edwin Hill, Jerome Anthony.

She is survived by five siblings, Martha Owens, Frankie Mills, Jerry Hill, Doris Lincoln, Evie Gallusser; one sister-in-law, Katie Hill; several nieces and nephews; and by her religious community.

The funeral is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 1:30 p.m. The prayer ritual will be filmed and will be shared.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be offered to Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

