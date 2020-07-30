Posted by admin

Obituary: Marie Haney Smith, 96, Elizabethtown

Marie Haney Smith, 96, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home. She was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Martin Smith; her parents, Horace Barth and Genevieve Buckles Haney; two sisters, Pauline Gertrude Brown and Florence Inez Ward; three brothers, Samuel Henry Haney, Carl Beaston Haney and Harry Thomas Haney.

Survivors include one daughter, Sharon Inez Pickerell (Curtis); one son, James Barth Smith; two grandchildren, Jeremy Pickerell (Kristin) and Lisa Schilling (Jeremy); four great-grandchildren, Austin Pickerell, Katie Pickerell, Smith Schilling and Liv Schilling.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial in New Horizon Rhudes Creek Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family has requested masks to be worn by anyone planning to attend visitation or the service.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

