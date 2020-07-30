Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Two new positive cases reported Thursday in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Thursday, July 30, 2020 — Two new Nelson County COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 176.

According to local sources, the new cases involve:

a 65-year-old Bardstown man

a 22-year-old Bardstown woman

As of Thursday, there are no Nelson County residents hospitalized for the virus. Thirty-five people are quarantined at home, and 139 of the county’s 176 cases have recovered. Two county residents have died of the virus.

MARION COUNTY. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Marion County by the district health department. Fifteen people are isolated at home, and 75 of the county’s 90 cases have recovered.

WASHINGTON, LARUE COUNTIES. No new cases were reported in Washington or LaRue counties Thursday by the district health department.

HARDIN COUNTY. Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Hardin County. Seven county residents are hospitalized for the virus. One hundred and one county residents are quarantined at home, and 380 of the county’s 495 cases have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County had 12 new cases reported Thursday by the district health department, bringing that county’s total to 89 cases. Thirty-two people are quarantined at home, and 55 individuals have recovered. No county residents are hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.

