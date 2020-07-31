Posted by admin

Flaget Memorial Hospital receives $18,000 grant for sleep center equipment

Friday, July 31, 2020 — Flaget Memorial Hospital’s Sleep Care Center will continue with no disruption in services thanks to a funding from the hospital auxiliary through the Flaget Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The services that benefit 650 to 700 patients each year who struggle with insomnia, sleep apnea, narcolepsy and other sleep disorders will be now provided through the respiratory department at Flaget Memorial Hospital.

The facility previously contracted with an external management company to operate the sleep equipment at the hospital. Thanks to the $18,000 grant, the hospital was able to purchase two Alice 6 LDx Diagnostic Sleep Systems. With this equipment, the center’s sleep specialist physician can diagnose and treat a variety of problems to restore patients to peaceful and uninterrupted sleep.

“Like many other hospitals, Flaget Memorial Hospital has felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are proud to provide this funding to help make sure the hospital continues to have this important equipment,” said Auxiliary President Rita Carter. “Having this equipment locally ensure members of our community are able to get the help they need close to home.”

Flaget President Jennifer Nolan expressed her gratitude for the hospital auxiliary’s donation.

“We are grateful to the Flaget Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for stepping up during this time to provide us with funding that will allow us to continue to provide sleep services to patients without interruption,” she said.

The CHI Saint Joseph Health – Sleep Care Center at Flaget Memorial Hospital offers overnight and daytime testing.

For more information, call 502.350.5475 or visit https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/flaget-sleep-care.

