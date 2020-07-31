Posted by admin

New COVID-19 cases reported in all six counties; six new in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, July 31, 2020 — All six of the counties in the Lincoln Trail district reported new COVID-19 cases on Friday, July 31, 2020. The district added 21 new cases, bringing the six-county case total to 978 confirmed cases.

NELSON COUNTY. Six new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, bringing the county’s total cases to 182 cases.

According to local sources, the new cases involve:

a 49-year-old Bardstown man;

a 53-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 66-year-old Boston man;

a 28-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 34-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 49-year-old Bardstown woman.

No Nelson County residents are currently hospitalized due to the Coronavirus, according to the health department. Thirty-five people are quarantined at home; 145 of the county’s 183 cases have recovered.

MARION COUNTY. Four new cases were reported Friday in Marion County by the district health department. Seventeen people remain isolated at home, and 77 of the county’s 94 cases have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. One new COVID-19 case was reported Friday in Washington County. Ten people remain isolated at home, and 41 of the county’s 51 cases have recovered. No Washington County residents are hospitalized due to the virus at this time.

LARUE COUNTY. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in LaRue County. Seventeen people are isolated at home, and 42 of the county’s 60 cases have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Hardin County. Seven county residents remain hospitalized due to the virus. Ninety-seven residents are isolated at home, and 389 of the county’s 500 cases have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. Three new cases were reported Friday in Meade County by the district health department. Twenty-nine residents are isolated at home, while 60 of the county’s 91 cases have recovered. No county residents are hospitalized at this time due to the virus.

COVID-19 TRENDS. The number of new COVID-19 infections continues to climb within the Lincoln Trail District Health Department service area. The cumulative data below provides a snapshot of trends noted since June 30th:

COVID-19 cases have increased by 144 percent;

Cases among young adults 20-29 years old have increased by 176 percent;

Cases among the Hispanic population has increased by 68 percent;

People of color account for 20% of COVID-19 cases and 30% of COVID-19 deaths– however, they only represent 14% of the total population of LTDHD counties;

Of the 40% who knew they were exposed to someone with COVID-19, 55 percent were household contacts and 42 percent were community contacts;

The number of new COVID-19 cases with existing medical conditions has decreased by 10 percent;

Additional cases are being identified at childcare centers, churches, and at large gatherings

The largest number of infections continue to be among white females, with the average age being 42.3 years old

Approximately 20 percent of all cases are asymptomatic.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, it is important to realize that no one is immune to this virus. COVID-19 can infect children, young adults, middle aged adults, and seniors. In severe cases, recovery can take up to six weeks. Survivors of any age may have long-term, irreversible lung damage.

The Lincoln Trail District Health Department is encouraging everyone to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, by physically distancing, wearing a face covering when out in public, and washing your hands often.

-30-