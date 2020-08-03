Posted by admin

Obituary: Kathleen ‘Kay’ Sandstrom Clark, 79, Bardstown

Kathleen “Kay” Sandstrom Clark, 79, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her home in Bardstown. She was born in Erie, Penn., and was a 1959 graduate of Southern High School in Louisville. She retired from the Nelson County Circuit Clerk’s office and later worked for the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth. Her volunteer work included several years at the Nelson County Community Clinic and the Flaget Cancer Center. She was a past president of the Flaget Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was a former CCD teacher and participant in the bereavement ministry at St. Joseph parish. She was also an avid fan of the University of Louisville women’s basketball team.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel “Buddy” Clark; her parents, Kathleen “Cassie” Sandstrom and Oscar Sandstrom; and one sister, Lois Johnson.

She is survived by two daughters, Deidre Clark of Bardstown/Lexington and Danette Frangowlakis (John) of Mentor, Ohio; one foster son, Dien Bui (wife Khanh) of Anderson, Ind.; two sisters, Lynne McNeal (Charlie) of Nicholasville and Candy Searcy (Mike) of Bardstown; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the ministries of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY 40048.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

