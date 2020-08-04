Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: 11 new Nelson County cases reported Monday afternoon

Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, 8 p.m. — All six counties in the Lincoln Trail District reported new COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon.

NELSON COUNTY. The Lincoln Trail District Health Department reported 8 new COVID-19 cases Monday in Nelson County, but the county’s Emergency Services Director reported a total of 11 cases — three more than the health department reported — bringing the county’s total case number to 193.

According to local sources, the local new cases involve:

a 35-year-old Bardstown man;

a 40-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 58-year-old Bardstown man;

a 38-year-old Bardstown man;

a 39-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 33-year-old Botland area woman

a 72-year-old Bardstown man;

a 79-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 51-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 19-year-old New Haven woman;

a 51-year-old Bardstown man.

Of the county’s COVID-19 cases, 107 are female, 84 are male.

None of the county’s COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Thirty-six people are isolated at home, and 153 people have recovered.

MARION COUNTY. Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Marion County, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 98. Nineteen people are isolated at home, and 79 have recovered. No Marion County residents are hospitalized as of Monday for the virus.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Twelve new cases were reported Monday in Washington County by the district health department. Nineteen people are quarantined at home, while 44 of the county’s total of 63 cases have recovered. No county residents are hospitalized for the virus as of Monday afternoon.

LARUE COUNTY. Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in LaRue County by the district health department on Monday. Sixteen people of the county’s 63 cases are currently quarantined at home, while 46 people have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County reported 23 new cases on Monday. Five people in Hardin County are hospitalized for the virus. One hundred people are quarantined at home, and 411 of the county’s 523 cases have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. Four new cases were reported Monday in Meade County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department. Three county residents are hospitalized for the virus as of Monday. Twenty-two people are quarantined at home; 69 of the county’s 96 positive cases have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT. As of Monday, the number of positive cases in the six-district Lincoln Trail district topped 1,000, with a total of 1,034 cases as of 4 p.m. Monday. Two-hundred and twelve people are quarantined at home, and 802 people have recovered. A total of 12 people have died since the district health department began tracking the number of COVID-19 cases.

