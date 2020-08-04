Posted by admin

Obituary: Stephen Cosmas Smith, 67, Lebanon Junction

Stephen Cosmas Smith, 67, of Lebanon Junction, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at University Hospital. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a self-employed businessman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip Richard and Winifred Newton Smith; and two brothers, Philip Lawrence Smith and Joseph Cyril Smith.

Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Dianne Smith; one son, Zachary Smith (Kristina); and two brothers, Donald Smith and William Gerald Smith.

Services and visitation will be private with burial in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

