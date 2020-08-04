Posted by admin

Obituary: Ronald Gus ‘Ron’ Huff, 65, Bardstown

Ronald Gus “Ron” Huff, 65, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born March 1, 1955, in Louisville. He was an employee of Bumper to Bumper as a delivery driver.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Geneva Sneed Huff.

He is survived by his father, Gus (Shirley) Huff of Bowling Green; two brothers, Terry (Linda) Huff and Jeffrey (Vicky) Huff, both of Bowling Green; his life companion, Donnie Hogue of Bardstown, and her children, Carrie (Dustin) Mattingly and Christopher Brown, both of Bardstown; and Carrie’s children, Destiny Crain and Levi Gaddie.

The funeral is 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-