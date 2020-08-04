Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Thomas ‘Tommy’ Nalley, 71, Holy Cross

Joseph Thomas “Tommy” Nalley, 71, of Holy Cross, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville. He was born April 19, 1949, in Marion County. He was a retired employee of General Electric and a Catholic.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Truston and Mary Elsie Ruley Nalley; one brother, Philip Nalley; and three infant siblings, David Nalley, Mary Ann Nalley and John Herbert Nalley.

Survivors include one daughter, Brittany Nalley (Nick Browning) of Lebanon; one son, Chuck Nalley (Crystal) of Lebanon; five sisters, Mary Cecil (Bobby) of Bardstown, Linda Cecil (Louis) of New Hope, Joann Gootee (Frank) of Loretto, Carolyn Gootee of Lexington and Jenny Spannknebel of Louisville; four brothers, Leo Nalley (Frankie) and Joe “Tic” Nalley (Ellen), both of Loretto, Charles Nalley (Judy) of Lebanon and Tim Nalley of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Kaitlynn Nalley, Kameron Nalley and Addie Browning; a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesay, Aug. 5, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Memorial donations may go to St. Francis of Assisi Church, PO Box 74, Loretto, KY 40037

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks are required and hand washing and social distancing are encouraged.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

