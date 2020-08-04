Posted by admin

Obituary: Elizabeth Bishop, 90, Bardstown

Elizabeth Bishop, 90, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at home. She was born Sept. 10, 1929, in Taylor County to the late Bettie and Edwin Newcomb. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She devoted her life to her family and her church. She was a charter member of Parkway Baptist Church where she lovingly taught Sunday School, made many costumes for church programs, and started and worked in the church library.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Roy “Snow” Bishop.

She is survived by two daughters, Patti (Wade) Epley and Donna Sue Beckmann, both of Bardstown; two sons, Russell (Lisa) Bishop of Olathe, Kansas, and Roy Bishop of Atlanta; eight grandchildren, Richard Epley, Norman Epley, Elisha Epley Smith, Karey Beckmann Hankins, Loren Bishop Knox, Samantha Bishop, Thomas Bishop and Henry Bishop; eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Parkway Baptist Church with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery with Dr. James Carroll officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, and 9-10:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Parkway Baptist Church Building Fund.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

