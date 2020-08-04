Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: 6 new cases confirmed Tuesday afternoon in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 — Six new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, bringing the county’s total to 197 cases.

Of those cases, one is hospitalized; 42 remain isolated at home, and 152 people have recovered.

According to local sources, five of the six new Nelson County cases include:

a 60-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 57-year-old Bardsdtown man;

a 32-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 31-year-old Bardstown man

an 84-year-old Bardstown man.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 4 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the district health department, bringing the county’s total to 102 cases. Twenty-three people are isolated at home, and 79 of the 102 people have recovered. No Marion County residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County had 2 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, bringing the county’s case total to 65. Twenty-one people are isolated at home and 44 people have recovered. No Washington County residents are hospitalized for the virus as of Tuesday afternoon.

LARUE COUNTY. Two new cases were reported Tuesday in LaRue County, bringing the county’s case total to 65. Sixteen people are isolated at home, and 48 have recovered. No county residents are hospitalized at this time due to the virus.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County reported 6 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 529. Of those, 106 people are quarantined at home, and 411 people have recovered. Five Hardin County residents are hospitalized at this time due to the virus.

MEADE COUNTY. Three new cases were reported in Meade County, bringing the county’s COVID-19 case total to 99. Three Meade County residents are hospitalized due to the virus. Twenty-six people are quarantined at home, and 68 people are reported to have recovered.

SARA JO BEST

MASK, SOCIAL DISTANCING CRITICAL. Sara Jo Best, the director of the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, told Nelson Fiscal Court Tuesday that the virus is transmitted by community spread. For this reason, wearing a mask in public and social distancing are increasingly important ways to avoid passing the disease on to co-workers, friends and family members.

Of those who have the virus, 51 percent have pre-existing conditions. The three most common comorbidities are diabetes, chronic lung disease, and heart disease.

-30-