Obituary: Dwayne Clark, 57, New Haven

Dwayne Clark, 57, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home. He was a longtime employee of Publishers Printing where he was known as “Gravy.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Patrick and Betty Clark; and one sister, Mary Denean Clark.

He is survived by his loving companion, Melissa Karr; three daughters, Megan Clark, Jaidan Clark and Brooke Coffell; four sisters, Debbie Smith, Denise Ison (Russell), Rhonda Blandford (Todd), and Donna Boone (Pat); his beloved dog, Pixie; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The Funeral Mass is 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements

