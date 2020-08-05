Posted by admin

Obituary: Larry Allen Wright, 66, Gravel Switch

Larry Allen Wright, 66, of Gravel Switch, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home in Gravel Switch. He was born Oct. 6, 1952, in Lebanon to his late father, Roy Wright, and his mother, Emily Jane Judd Wright Clyde. He was an employee of Armour Cheese Factory. He was a loving son, brother and uncle.

He is survived by his mother, Emily Jane Clyde and his stepfather, Kenneth Clyde, both of Hodgenville; one brother, Roy (Debbie) Wright Jr. of Lebanon; and several, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The grave side service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Buffalo Cemetery in Buffalo. A mask or face covering is required.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

