Obituary: Baby Shay, Bardstown

Baby Shay, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville.

She is survived by her parents, Michael Anthony and Margaret Anne Monaghan Shay of Bardstown; one sister, Rosie Shay of Bardstown; two brothers: Alan Shay and George Shay, both of Bardstown; her maternal grandparents, Pat and Mary Louise Hemmrich Monaghan of New Haven; her paternal grandparents, Alan and Lynda Capobianco Shay of Lilburn, Ga.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Catherine Church Cemetery in New Haven.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

