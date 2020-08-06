Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Eight new cases reported Wednesday in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 — The Lincoln Trail District Health Department reported 8 new COVID-19 cases in Nelson County on Wednesday, pushing the county’s total over the 200 case mark — 205.

One Nelson County resident is hospitalized due to the virus. Forty-six are isolated at home, and 156 have recovered.

According to local sources, the eight new Nelson County cases reported Wednesday include:

a 35-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 17-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 74-year-old Boston woman;

a 70-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 20-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 75-year-old Bardstown man;

an 81-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 66-year-old Boston woman.

MARION COUNTY. Three new Marion County COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday by the district health department. Twenty-four people are currently isolated at home, and 81 of the county’s 105 cases have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. One new COVID-19 case was reported Wednesday in Washington County. One Washington County resident is hospitalized due to the virus as of Wednesday. Twenty-one people are isolated at home, and 44 of the county’s 66 cases have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. No new cases were reported Wednesday in LaRue County. Sixteen people remain isolated at home, and 48 people of the county’s 65 people have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Hardin County by the district health department. Four Hardin County residents remain hospitalized due to the virus. One hundred and 12 people are isolated at home, and 417 of the county’s 540 cases have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. Six new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Meade County. Three Meade County residents are hospitalized because of the virus. Twenty-nine people are isolated at home, and 71 of the county’s 105 cases have recovered.

