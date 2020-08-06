Posted by admin

Sheriff expresses thanks to his officers for their work on Crystal Rogers investigation

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 — In a press release released Thursday afternoon, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa expressed his thanks to the sheriff’s office deputies for their many hours of work they had put into the investigation of the disappearance of Crystal Rogers over the past five years.

SHERIFF RAMON PINEIROA

“Shortly after taking office, we began working with the FBI for support in this case,” Pineiroa said through the press release. “We have worked in partnership with them for the last 19 months.”

Pineiroa thanks retired sheriff’s office Detective Jon Snow, who was the lead investigator on the case until his retirement last year.

“There is no doubt the work that has been done up to today has put us and our partners in the position we are in now,” Pineiroa said.

Future tips related to the Crystal Rogers cases should go tot he FBI, (800) 225-5324, or visit the recently launched FBI website that focuses on the Rogers case, www.crystalrogerstaskforce.com.

-30-