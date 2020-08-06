Posted by admin

City of Bardstown receives $1.4 million KIA loan for sewer infrastructure upgrades

Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 — The City of Bardstown’s request for a $1.4 million loan from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA) was approved today after the authority’s meeting early Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the loan for Bardstown, the KIA approved loans totalling $7.2 million for wastewater and sewer projects in Calvert City, Dawson Springs, Lewisburg and Whitesburg.

The City of Bardstown’s loan of $1,472,400 will be applied to sewer infrastructure improvements that will upgrade and expand the capacity of the pump stations that serve Corman’s Crossing, Royal Crest and the American Greetings area.

The city will use the loan to add new controls and valve vaults, convert to wet pit submersible pumps, upgrade access roads and add an emergency generator. The upgrades will allow stations to meet current and anticipated demand and will make stations safer by reducing confined space entry hazards.

“We are pleased to get approved for this KIA loan, which will help us renovate and update the sewer system that serves the western part of Bardstown and the Nelson County area,” Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton said.

“It will allow for more industrial and residential development in that portion of our county to help meet the increased demand for services.”

“Every city and county in Kentucky should have reliable wastewater and sewer systems,” said Gov. Beshear. “I’m glad Bardstown and the other cities can make necessary updates and provide more reliable service to their communities.”

