Posted by admin

Sewer upgrade project to close a block of N. Fourth from Templin to Barber Ave.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 — The city’s downtown water and sewer rehabilitation project will continue next week.

Starting Monday, Aug. 10th, Seven Seas Construction will begin replacing sanitary sewer manholes and piping on North Fourth Street in the block between Templin and Barber Avenue.

North Fourth Street will be closed to through traffic, though the construction company will make sure residents on the street can have access to their homes as much as possible.

For questions, contact the Bardstown Engineering Department at Bardstown City Hall, (502) 348-5947.

-30-