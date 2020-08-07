Posted by admin

Obituary: Wayne Fulkerson, 56, Cox’s Creek

Wayne Fulkerson, 56, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born March 31, 1964, in Nelson County. He was a farmer and a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer and Joy Fulkerson; and three brothers, Benny Fulkerson, Amos Fulkerson and Joe Fulkerson.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Patti French Fulkerson of Cox’s Creek; six sons, Jesse (Shannon) French, Travis Goldsmith, Will Fulkerson, Eric Fulkerson, Jeffrey Fulkerson, and Kevin Fulkerson; 14 siblings he loved dearly; several grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in New Salem Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Gann officiating.

Visitation is noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go toward his services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

