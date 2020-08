Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 –– Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton offers the end-of-week COVID-19 update via video from his office at Bardstown City Hall. Running time: 4 minutes, 12 seconds.