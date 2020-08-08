Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: 19 total new Nelson County cases reported Thursday, Friday

Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 — Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

As of Friday afternoon, 2 Nelson County COVID-19 patients were hospitalized; 39 were quarantined at home, and 190 have recovered.

According to local sources, the county’s newest cases involve:

a 5-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 6-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 38-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 58-year-old Bardstown man;

a 20-year-old Bardstown man;

a 34-year-old Bardstown man;

a 23-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 23-year-old Bardstown man;

a 70-year-old Bardstown man;

a 20-year-old Bardstown woman.

THURSDAY COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE. There were nine new COVID-19 case reported Thursday afternoon by the district health department.

Those cases involved:

a 46-year-old Bardstown man;

a 10-year-old Bardstown boy;

a 31-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 6-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 1-year-old Cox’s Creek child;

a 15-year-old Bardstown boy;

a 38-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 56-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 20-year-old Bardstown woman.

The the 19 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday and Friday, Nelson County’s total case numbers increase to 223 positive cases since the county began county COVID-19 cases in early March.

MARION COUNTY. Three new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Marion County, bringing the county’s total cases to 112. One Marion County was hospitalized as of Friday afternoon; 21 are isolated at home, and 90 have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Washington County. One Washington County resident is hospitalized for the virus; 19 are isolated at home, and 52 of the county’s 72 cases have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. No new cases were reported Friday in LaRue County. Eight people remain isolated at home, and 59 of the county’s 68 cases have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. The district’s most populous county recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 601 cases. Four county residents are hospitalized, and 99 are isolated at home. A total of 491 people have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. Three new cases were reported Friday in Meade County. Two county residents are hospitalized as of Friday. Twenty-four people are isolated at home, and 85 of the county’s 113 cases have recovered.

