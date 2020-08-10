Posted by admin

Sewer upgrade project to close Mulberry Alley from Barber Ave. to W. Beall Ave.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 — The city’s downtown sewer rehabilitation project in downtown Bardstown will continue this week.

Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Seven Seas Construction will begin replacing sewer manholes and piping in the area of Mulberry Alley between Barber Avenue and West Beall Avenue.

Mulberry Alley will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Efforts will be made to allow area residents access to their properies where possible.

For questions, contact the Bardstown Engineering Department at Bardstown City Hall, (502) 348-5947.

-30-