Obituary: Ruth Ann Jones, 65, Elizabethtown

Ruth Ann Jones, 65, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her home. She was a member of Central Avenue Baptist Church, a graduate of the Elizabethtown Beauty School and was the owner of Ruth Ann’s Beauty Shop.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Jones; her parents, Wavey Edward and Ella Mae Glass Goodman; one sister, Betty Jean Goodman; brothers, Randy Goodman, Jackie Goodman, Johnny Goodman and Michael Goodman; and one grandson, Joseph Irvin Brennan.

Survivors include four daughters, Rebecca Edlin, Bonnie Fout (Troy), Michelle Barnes (Joe) and Alexis Jones; one sister, Lynda Halderman; and five grandchildren, David, Timothy, Cherokee, Seagram and Austin.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Central Avenue Baptist Church with Bro. Tom Wicker officiating. Burial is in the Elizabethtown City Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, and after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the church.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

