Obituary: Paul Rodman Leach, 77, Boston

Paul Rodman Leach, 77, of Boston, died at his home Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was a retired chemist for Proctor and Gamble, where he worked for more than 30 years. His memberships included the Heartland Dulcimer Club, the Masonic Lodge, Victory Aviation Flying Club, the Hay Loft Square Dancing Club, the Apple Siders Computer Club and the First Christian Church of Lebanon Junction.

He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Malcom and Elsie Creech Leach; one sister, Ann Leach; and two brothers, William Leach and James Leach.

Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Patricia Chambers Leach; two sons, Gordon Fernando Leach and William Henry Leach; one sister, Rachel Thomas; one brother, George Robert Leach; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has been chosen with no services planned at this time.

Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Christian Church of Lebanon Junction or the Union Chapel Church Cemetery Fund in Highland County, Ohio.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.

