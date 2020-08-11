Posted by admin

Obituary: Damon Edward Mudd, 71, Elizabethtown

Damon Edward Mudd, 71, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his home. He was retired from Dana and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Korean Conflict.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Damon Odell and Juanita June Baker Mudd.

Survivors include one a sister, Donna Marie Henson; and one brother, Randall Lee Mudd.

Cremation has been chosen with no services or visitation scheduled at this time.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-