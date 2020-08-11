Posted by admin

Obituary: Jacob Tyler Walker, 27, Bardstown

Jacob Tyler Walker, 27, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. He was a native of Elizabethtown and worked in packaging. He had a big heart and was a good friend to people.

He is survived by his father, Richard Dale Walker of Clarkson; his mother, Cindy Kay Wheeler-Clan (Lonnie) of Bardstown; one daughter, Marissa Paige Thurman of Bardstown; one sister, Anitra Hutcherson of Clarkson; three brothers, Christopher Hawkins and Dakota Walker both of Bardstown, and Jeremy Hutcherson of Clarkson; one stepbrother, Christopher Clan of Radcliff and Travis Clan of Lexington; his grandmother, Karen Wheeler of Elizabethtown; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral is noon Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

