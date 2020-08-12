Posted by admin

Nelson County reports record high number of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 — Nelson County reported its highest one-day total in new COVID-19 cases Tuesday since the pandemic began — 18 new cases were reported Tuesday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday involve:

a 58-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 44-year-old Bardstown man;

a 50-year-old Bardstown man;

a 57-year-old Bardstown man;

a 44-year-old Bardstown woman;

an 81-year-old Bardstown man who is hospitalized;

a 36-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 39-year-old Bardstown man;

a 38-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 41-year-old Bardstown man;

a 28-year-old Barsdtown man;

a 55-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 54-year-old Bardstown man;

a 43-year-old Boston woman;

a 48-year-old Bardstown man;

a 62-year-old Chaplin woman;

a 32-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 49-year-old Cox’s Creek individual.

On Monday, 7 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nelson County.

The seven new cases reported Monday involve:

a 29-year-old Bardstown woman;

an 83-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 34-year-old New Haven man;

a 70-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 41-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 31-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 20-year-old Bardstown woman.

Nelson County’s total number of COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday was 247 cases. Of those, three people remain hospitalized for the virus; 57 are on home isolation, and 185 have recovered.

MARION COUNTY. One new COVID-19 case was reported Tuesday in Marion County for a total of 116 cases since reporting began in March. Twenty-one people are quarantined at home, while 95 have recovered.

On Monday, 3 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the district health department.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Washington County by the district health department. One county resident is hospitalized, and 29 people are quarantined at home. Fifty-eight of the county’s 88 cases have recovered.

On Monday, 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Washington County.

LARUE COUNTY. Two new cases were reported Tuesday in LaRue County, bringing the total to 71 cases in that county. Two people are hospitalized, and 10 are quarantined at home. Fifty-eight of the 71 cases have recovered.

On Monday, one new COVID-19 cases was reported in LaRue County by the health department.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County reported 43 new cases Tuesday by the district health department. Ten people are hospitalized for the virus, while 165 are quarantined at home. Of the county’s 704 cases, 522 have recovered.

On Monday, the district health department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases in Hardin County.

MEADE COUNTY. Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Meade County. One county resident is hospitalized due to the virus, and 26 are quarantined at home. of the county’s 122 cases, 92 have recovered.

On Monday, 5 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the district health department.

-30-