Posted by admin

Council OKs fire truck purchase; moves to honor Larry Hamilton’s years of service

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 — The Bardsdtown City Council gave its informal approval to a suggestion by Mayor Dick Heaton to name the soon-to-be-constructioned public works facility in honor of former Public Works Director Larry Hamilton.

LARRY HAMILTON

Hamilton spent more than 40 years as an engineer working for the City of Bardstown in a variety of capacities.

Heaton said that Hamilton’s contributions to the city’s utilities extend far beyond the city limits, as Hamilton was responsible for overseeing work that expanded city services out into the county.

Councilman Roland Williams agreed that honoring Hamilton was appropriate for the new shop building complex.

“We can never repay him for what he did for the City, and this is one small way we can honor him,” Williams said.

The council took no vote, but supported the city making the move once the buildings are completed at some point in the future.

NEW FIRE TRUCK. The council approved placing an order for a new Rosenbauer fire apparatus that will replace an existing one at the main fire station at City Hall.

FIRE CHIEF BILLY MATTINGLY

The current truck that will be stationed there once the new East John Rowan fire station opens is 28 years old. The city is spending approximately $32,000 a year on maintenance on the truck.

Fire Chief Billy Mattingly recommended Rosenbauer’s low bid of $671,822 for the new fire truck. The truck must be custom built due to the height restriction at the City Hall fire station.

Rosenbauer was the lowest of three companies that submitted bids.

Mattingly said it will take 18 months to build the truck and have it ready for delivery. The old truck won’t bring much money on the used market due to is age, he said.

Chief Financial Officer Aaron Boles discussed the financing options available to the city. The company offers financing options with low interest rates, he said. Or city could finance the entire amount, or provide a down payment.

A current loan on fire department self-contained breathing apparatus equipment will be paid off by the arrival of the new truck, and the money used on that loan can then be used to pay the fire truck note if desired.

ANNEXATION FIX. The council approved first reading of a annexation agreement that will allow the city to take in Spencer Mattingly Lane — the actual roadway — between Woodlawn Road and Polyair.

Mayor Dick Heaton explained that while seeking additional state discretionary money for road improvements on city streets that serve local industry, the state advised the city that Spencer Mattingly Lane was not taken into the city limits when the city annexed the subdivision and businesses in that area.

Heaton said it was an apparent oversight when the annexation was enacted. The annexation,which took place in 2004 during former Mayor Dixie Hibbs’ term, specifically included the businesses and excluded taking in Spencer Mattingly Lane.

The council also approved allowing Heaton to sign the annexation agreement with county government.

In other business, the council:

— approved a request to provide sewer service to Phase 8 of Corman’s Crossing subdivision. This is the final phase of the subdivision. The council also discussed providing sewer services to the Samuels distillery project in the future.

— the second reading of the city’s revised classification and compensation plan. The revisions add one police officer and two cable TV construction technician jobs that were previously approved by the council and budgeted for the current fiscal year.

— discussed the need to change the city sign ordinance to all schools to have flexability with signage as their campus locations expand. The council approved first reading of a change that will add wording to the campus signage plan to include school districts.

— approved an municipal order that will give four weeks paid parental leave if a city employee gives birth, fosters or adopts a child. The leave will allow employees to preserve their personal and vacation time for other needs.

— approved an appointment of Rick Hill to the Historic Review Board.

— approved the appointment of Sarah Bradford to the Human Rights Committee.

-30-