Obituary: Mary Willa Edelen, 99, Springfield

Mary Willa Edelen, 99, of Willis Lane, Springfield, died at 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her residence.

She is survived by six daughters, Virginia (Arthur) Swint of Columbia, Md., Betty (James) Barber of Frankfort, Paulette Edelen and Margaret Edelen, both of Bardstown, Mary (Kenneth) Goldring of Louisville and Rose Mary Coleman of Springfield; four sons, Charles (Janice) Edelen of Lebanon, Jimmy (Jeanette) Edelen and John Edelen, both of Springfield, and David Edelen of Lexington; 30 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Marie Anderson of Kansas City, Mo.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, and 7-9:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Friday prayer service.

Due to COVID19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

