Obituary: John Scott Isham, 51, Georgetown

John Scott Isham, 51, of Georgetown, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at U of K Medical Center. He was born on Sept. 13, 1968, in Marion County. He was a restaurant manager, an avid U of K Wildcat Fan, and he loved his brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy C. and Margaret Elaine Isham; his paternal grandparents, Clarence and Ruby Isham; and his maternal grandparents, Hubert and Tudy Miles.

He is survived by two sisters, Tonya Isham and Gail (Jimbo Parrott) Isham, both of Bardstown; three brothers, Billy Isham and Dale (Jessica) Isham, both of Bardstown, and Alan (Jill) Isham of Winchester; his life partner, Donnie Smith of Georgetown; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

