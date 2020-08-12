Posted by admin

Obituary: John Hamilton Spalding, 38, Raywick

John Hamilton Spalding, 38, of Raywick, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident in Raywick. He was born Sept. 15, 1981, in Marion County. He was a construction worker and an avid outdoorsman.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph Keith Bickett.

Survivors include one daughter, Jillian Paige Spalding of Springfield; his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Elliott and her children, Shanna Marples (Nick) of Louisville and Nick Elliott of Raywick, and their grandchild, Rylan Marples; his parents, James Hamilton “Hammy” Spalding Jr. and Kathleen McConnell “Kathy” Spalding; one sister, Jennifer Spalding Mattingly of Saint Joe (Brandon Ryan Struck); one brother, Jamie Bickett (Jessica) of Raywick; and five nieces and nephews, Aidan, Aaron and Lila Bickett, Joie Mattingly and Ellie Bankston.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Raywick with the Rev. David W. Naylor officiating. Burial is in the Saint Joe cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 6 p.m. prayer services with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joe Cemetery Fund c/o Frank Reynolds, 300 Clear Creek Road, Raywick, KY 40060.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks are required and hand washing and social distancing are encouraged.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

