Obituary: John William Morris IV, 51, Bloomfield

John William Morris IV, 51, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 10, 1969 in Shelbyville to John William and Rosie Perkins Morris III. He was a former employee of Medline Industries and loved hunting, fishing and woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Morris III.

He is survived by two daughters, Hallie Morris and Paige Morris, both of Chaplin; his mother, Rosie Morris of Bloomfield, one sister, Kristen (James) Nelson of Bardstown; one aunt, Lorrie (David) Burba of Upton; one uncle, Kenny (Joyce) Perkins of Mooresville; his ex-wife and mother of his children, Crystal Morris of Chaplin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Pastor Mike Thompson officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

