Obituary: Joseph Richard ‘Bubba’ Nally, 68, Bardstown

Joseph Richard “Bubba” Nally, 68, of Bardstown passed away Tuesday August 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born Aug. 13, 1951, in Nelson County. He enjoyed working on his old cars, his cats, and was retired from Fishel Company as a construction worker.

He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Nally; his mother, Evelyn Mattingly; one child, Robin Nally; one sister, Marsha; and four brothers, William, Johnny, Jimmy, and Robert Paul.

He is survived by his fiancée, Desi Kays of Bardstown; one daughter Rachel Christy of Hodgenville; one son, Richard (Tina) Nally of Bardstown; seven sisters, Mary (Keith) Lewellen, Imogene Ritchie, Elizabeth (Alvin) Burton, Genldine (Mitchel) Ashley, Frances (Robert) Petty, Betty Jo (Jimmy) Parrent, and Vickie (Rickie) Coulter; two brothers, Gene (Pat) Nally, and Charly (Dianna) Nally; five grandchildren, Amber, Brandon, Andrea, Gloria, and Levi; two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Brooklynn; one uncle, Robert Foster; and one sister-in-law, Kathy Nally.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Gregory Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

