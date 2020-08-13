Posted by admin

Obituary: Kellie Jean Sanger, 55, Cox’s Creek

Kellie Jean Sanger, 55, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 23, 1965, in Spangler, Pa., to Al and Pamela Smith Bunner. She was a homemaker that had a green thumb for gardening. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her father, Al Bunner.

She is survived by her husband, Franklin R. “Frank” Sanger Jr. of Cox’s Creek; one daughter, Frannie Sanger (Jeremy Dones) of Bardstown; three sons, Frank (Kate) Sanger III of Bardstown, Fred Sanger of Cox’s Creek, and Flint Sanger (Cynthia Collado) of Maryland; her mother and stepfather, Pamela and Ron Delaney of Pittsburgh, Pa.; three brothers, John Bunner and Adam Bunner, both of Berea, Ohio, and Erick Bunner of Elyria, Ohio; and two grandchildren, Ella Sanger and Frankie Sanger IV.

In honoring her wishes, cremation was chosen with a memorial visitation 2-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

