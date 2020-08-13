Posted by admin

Health department reports 5 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 — Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The five cases involve:

a 29-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 37-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 56-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 34-year-old Bardstown man;

a 65-year-old Bardstown woman who is hospitalized.

According to the district health department, four Nelson County residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Fifty-three are isolated at home, and 193 of the county’s 252 cases have recovered.

MARION COUNTY. Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Marion County. Nineteen people are isolated at home, and 101 of the county’s 120 cases have recovered. There are no county residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. One new COVID-19 case was reported Wednesday in Washington County. One county resident is hospitalized for the virus. Twenty-five people are isolated at home, and 63 of the county’s 89 cases have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Eight new cases were reported Wednesday in Hardin County. Eleven residents remain hospitalized for treatment of the virus; 154 people are isolated at home, and 540 of the county’s 712 cases have recovered.

MEADE COUNTY. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Meade County. One county resident is hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Twenty-three people are isolated at home in Meade County; 97 of the county’s 124 cases have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County was the only county in the six-county district that reported no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Two county residents remain hospitalized as of Wednesday’s report; 8 are isolated at home, and 60 of the county’s 71 cases have recovered.

