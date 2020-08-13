Posted by admin

Obituary: Guawana Sue Woolum Pile, 67, Bardstown

Guawana Sue Woolum Pile, 67, of Bardstown, died Thursday Aug. 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born Aug. 9, 1953, in Bell County. He was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Robin Sue Pile; her parents, Albert and Dean Woolum; two brothers, Larry Woolum and Willie Woolum; and one son-in-law, Joe Eggemeier.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bobby Pile of Bardstown; one daughter, Jennifer Eggemeier of Bardstown; one brother, James Woolum of Bell County; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Pile officiating. Burial is in Poplar Flat Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go toward her services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

