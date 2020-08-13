Posted by admin

Obituary: William F. ‘Billy’ Boone, 89, formerly of Howardstown

William F. “Billy” Boone, 89, of Louisville, formerly of Howardstown, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home in Louisville. He was born July 10, 1931, in Nelson County to the late Clarence and Mary Ellen “Nell” Cissell Boone. He was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Howardstown. He was a farmer all his life until he retired and moved to Louisville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Clarence Boone; and one sister, Elsie Boone.

He is survived by his companion and good friend, Verna Lee Young of Louisville; three sisters, Lillian Rogers of Louisville, Sr. Betty Boone SCN of Louisville, and Helen Greenwell of New Haven; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The graveside service is 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Howardstown with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the The William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

